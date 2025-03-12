Does Jaguars Free Agency Scream Mason Graham at No. 5?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the more active teams in free agency through the first couple of days of the legal tampering period.
A team that was expected to lose key pieces on both sides of the ball and cut two of their key offensive playmakers from the last two seasons, adding to those positions was going to be a priority in the early hours of the open market.
Jacksonville got busy very quickly with the signings of interior offensive lineman Patrick Mekari, nickelback Jourdan Lewis, center Robert Hainsey, and free safety Eric Murray to three-year contracts, respectively. All four players are expected to have significant roles at their positions in 2025.
General manager James Gladstone also acquired several depth players including tackle Chuma Edoga, wide receiver Dyami Brown, quarterback Nick Mullens and tight end Hunter Long to short term deals. Depth is important for a team that seemingly lacked it at times in 2024 but there is one position the Jaguars have yet to address: defensive line.
While the unit is relatively young with Maason Smith and Jordan Jefferson entering their second year with veteran Arik Armstead, the unit needs a fresh young face and more talent up front. As of Tuesday night, the Jaguars have yet to sign a defensive line and while it is still relatively early in the free agency period, this could be a possible tell of who the team coul d select if available at No. 5 overall in the NFL Draft.
Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham has been a favorite selection in mock drafts for many fans and media alike and the skill set translates very well to the next level. He is arguably the third best player in the draft behind the like of Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter. While the former would be a dream selection for Jacksonville, Graham could be the best player available at No. 5.
Free agency opens the door for teams to narrow the players they want to target in the draft and at which positions. These early signings for the Jaguars have made it clear they could be targeting defensive lineman early in the draft, specifically Graham.
For all intents and purposes, this would be a home run selection for Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen in their first year together. It feels like if the Patriots are to go with an offensive lineman at No. 4, Graham would be the selection for the Jaguars. However, there is still a month and a half left until the selection process and only time will tell if this holds true.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.