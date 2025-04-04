Executives Sound Off on Jaguars' Free Agency
The NFL is no stranger to seeing the Jacksonville Jaguars as one of the prominent players in free agency each year.
There have been several years in which the Jaguars have led the NFL in spending in free agency, but the 2025 offseason did serve as a shift in some respects.
Instead of the Jaguars re-setting the market with several of their deals, the Jaguars still spent big money in free agency but instead spread it around a large group of 10 signings.
Headlining the Jaguars' free agency class were signings such as Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Jourdan Lewis, and Eric Murray. No record-breaking deals, but several added veterans who should help the Jaguars win right away.
"I think at the end of the day what we looked to do was try to continue to raise the floor of the organization. How do we continue to get better? Consistency, good, sound football players that love to play the game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.
"Really, that’s all we were trying to do, and I think that ultimately, they’ll come in and mesh really well with some of the players that we already have in our locker room. Guys want to get better. We’ve felt that. We’ve felt that throughout this offseason. Guys are eager to get in the building as we are as coaches. It’s happening fast. Really excited about the collaboration we’ve had with some of the Draft, some of the free agency and our current roster. Things are going well so far.”
But what did others around the NFL think of the Jaguars' free agency signings under Coen and new general manager James Gladstone? The Athletic's Mike Sando asked that question for each AFC team, and he got back some mixed feedback on the Jaguars.
“What Jacksonville did was get a couple tough, smart guys on the line whose talent is limited, but they are the types of guys they need,” an executive told Sando.
Another executive pointed out to Sando that the Jaguars didn't wait to sign their free agency class. The Jaguars agreed to terms with nine of their 10 free agents on the first day of legal tampering, making some players first-day signings who otherwise might have waited a bit.
“They signed OK players to good-sized deals, and I do not believe in free agency like that ... If you are going to do that, go the Chargers’ route. Sit and wait and go for one-year contracts," an executive told Sando.
With that said, it is clear the Jaguars did not break the bank in the way so many other teams normally do -- and like the Jaguars always have.
“You are always going to overpay in free agency, but they did not commit gross overpays,” an executive told Sando.
“You saw them go right to the second tier of the offensive line market and say, ‘We can get this guy for $10-12 million a year instead of this other guy for $16 million.”
