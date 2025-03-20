BREAKING: Falcons Sign Former Jaguars WR
Jamal Agnew and Trevor Lawrence both joined the Jaguars in 2021, Agnew as a free agent, Lawrence as the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. They helped Jacksonville on a memorable run to the AFC playoffs in 2022.
Now, after a fractured leg ended Agnew’s Jaguars tenure and the Jaguars have new leadership, the Pro Bowler has joined the Atlanta Falcons. Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday that Agnew and the Falcons have agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.
Fully recovered from the fractured lower leg he sustained in his last game with Jacksonville, a Week 17 win against Carolina in 2023, he went unsigned during the 2024 free-agency period while rehabbing the injury. Agnew joined the Steelers’ practice squad in November and Pittsburgh elevated him to the roster before its wild-card loss at Baltimore but made him inactive for the game. He did not play last season.
Agnew served as a reserve receiver and return man during his three seasons in Jacksonville, earning Pro Bowl honors in 2022, when he averaged 8.2 yards per punt return and 26.0 on kickoff returns. The year before, he returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown in his second Jaguars game, a Week 2 loss against Denver in 2021, and provided occasional field-flipping returns during his time with the club.
In the team’s 31-30 comeback wild-card win over the Chargers in 2022, Agnew returned kickoffs 52 and 36 yards, the last of which helped to set up an important Jacksonville touchdown late in the third quarter. A week later in the divisional round at Kansas City, he returned a kickoff 63 yards to set up a first-quarter touchdown.
His best game in a Jaguars uniform was a 29-21 loss at Philadelphia in 2022, when he caught four passes for 50 yards, including two touchdowns from Lawrence. Over his 36 games in Jacksonville, Agnew recorded 641 yards and five touchdowns on 61 receptions.
Originally a fifth-round selection by the Lions in the 2017 NFL Draft, Agnew spent his first four years in Detroit. He was an All-Pro as a rookie in 2017 when he led the NFL in punt-return average (15.4), punt-return yards (447) and punt-return touchdowns (two).
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.