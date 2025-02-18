Trevor Lawrence Shares 2 Words To Summarize First Impressions of Liam Coen
Before his introductory press conference on Jan. 27, Liam Coen had a few phone calls on his to-do list. One of them was Trevor Lawrence, who needed only two words to summarize his first impression of Jacksonville’s new head coach.
Immediate energy.
“I could hear it immediately,” Lawrence told Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show Monday. “And then, obviously, meeting him here, we've spent some more extended time together now, and just his energy. He's passionate. He has this drive to win, to have success. Obviously, this is his first head-coaching gig and he has a lot to prove.”
Lawrence has a central role in that head-coaching gig and even before he spoke to Coen, the quarterback had done his research. Impressed with the different types of quarterbacks Coen coached at both the college and NFL levels, Lawrence said he was especially impressed with Coen’s work as Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator in 2024.
Under Coen last season, Baker Mayfield finished tied for second with 41 touchdown passes, third with 4,500 passing yards and fourth with a 106.8 passer rating – all career highs.
“I'm just really, really excited for that,” Lawrence added. “And the leader, the energy; he's a younger guy. I think just the juice he's going to bring into the building and the staff he hired, it's a good mix.”
Those coaches include first-year offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, 29, who said last week he couldn’t wait to get on the practice field with Lawrence. Udinski spent the last three seasons on Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota, where Sam Darnold also enjoyed the best season of his career. Jacksonville’s new quarterbacks coach, Spencer Whipple, spent the last three years working with Kyler Murray in Arizona.
“Just from the leadership perspective,” Lawrence said, “having that energy day in, day out is something that I think our team needs. We've been through a lot. The last two seasons have been not what we expected after what we did two years ago. And I think this team just needs some juice and (Coen) is going to bring that.”
