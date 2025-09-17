Fantasy Players Urged to Sell One Jaguars Player, Buy Another
As advertised, the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense has been notably better in their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen. Of course, the team had a low floor to work from, considering they ranked 25th in yards and 26th in points in the 2024 NFL season. It certainly hasn't been perfect, and the Jags got two matchups against highly questionable defenses to start the campaign, but they've shown plenty of encouraging signs on the attack so far.
That's led to some mixed results in fantasy football, though. Trevor Lawrence owners are cautiously optimistic following a resurgent Week 2, but he still has plenty of work to do to become a top-12 quarterback this season. Anyone who bought low on Travis Etienne Jr. has to be thrilled with his performance so far, currently ninth among running backs with 17.8 full-PPR points per game.
It'll be difficult to discern the fantasy values of the Jaguars moving forward. They haven't been as sharp on offense as they'd like to be, but they'll face several tougher defensive matchups in the rest of the campaign.
How Jaguars' fantasy stocks are trending
1. Travis Hunter Jr. - Sell
The Jacksonville Jaguars and their fans should be encouraged by what they've seen from second-overall pick Travis Hunter Jr. so far this season. He's shown plenty of promising flashes on both sides of the ball in limited reps. However, fantasy football is a whole different animal.
From that lens, he's been severely disappointing. Through two games, he's averaging just 7.3 full-PPR points, tied for 59th among wide receivers. There's plenty of time for him to turn his season around, especially considering the targets he's received on his offensive snaps, but Yahoo Sports' Joe Bond believes that fantasy owners should sell now:
"Hunter’s two-way responsibilities are cutting into his fantasy upside. With Jarrian Jones injured, his defensive workload spiked in Week 2, and his offensive snap share dropped.
While his total snaps looked similar to Week 1 because Jacksonville ran more plays, the trend is concerning. The Jaguars also seem comfortable leaning more on Parker Washington and Dyami Brown. That makes Hunter a risky weekly play. Now may be the best time to move him."
2. Brian Thomas Jr. - Buy
Brian Thomas Jr. has had about as bad of a start to the 2025 NFL season as anyone could have expected. Many hoped that he would only take off further with Trevor Lawrence back healthy and Liam Coen calling plays, but that hasn't been the case.
So far, BTJ and T-Law have failed to develop a comfortable rapport, and the wideout's usage in this offense hasn't highlighted his strengths while exposing his weaknesses. Some of his struggles could be attributed to a recently disclosed wrist injury, but the fact remains that he has to be better, for the Jaguars and his fantasy drafters. Bond feels that anyone who has the opportunity to buy low on Thomas Jr. should:
"Through two weeks, Thomas has 19 targets but just five receptions. This is going to go one of two ways: either the Jaguars pull back on his usage, or he starts converting those looks into the WR1 production we expected.
Bank on the second outcome. Thomas is too talented to be ignored, and the chemistry with QB Trevor Lawrence should improve."
