1 Jaguars Star Could Start Fantasy Playoffs with a Bang

Who knew that the Jacksonville Jaguars would turn out to be one of the most important teams in the 2025 NFL season? In their first year under Head Coach Liam Coen, this squad controls its own destiny within the AFC South and even has a shot at climbing into the No. 2 seed in the conference. On top of that, the Jaguars might end up having significant ramifications on the rest of the standings, too.



They could ward off the Houston Texans' push for the division, forcing them into a Wild Card berth. Their Week 5 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football could be one of the ultimate factors that keeps KC out of the postseason for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. The fantasy playoffs could run through Duval, too.



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is introduced before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars' offense heated up ahead of fantasy playoffs



Going into the 2025 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars were expected to be a sleeper fantasy football factory. They had plenty of talent on the roster already, with Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr., and Brian Thomas Jr. on the team. Then, they added offensive guru Liam Coen as head coach and took two-way star Travis Hunter Jr. with the second-overall pick in the 2025 draft. Unfortunately, the Jaguars' offense came along a lot slower than people expected.



However, they've turned things around lately. T-Law has been a top-seven scorer at quarterback over the past four weeks. Meyers is 12th among wide receivers in his last three games. Even BTJ got going in his last outing against the Indianapolis Colts, reeling in three catches for 87 yards and 11.7 full-PPR points. In the first round of the fantasy playoffs, the Jaguars have a highly favorable matchup against the New York Jets. No one is set to benefit more than ETN and his managers.



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Etienne Jr. set to dominate



The Jaguars' offense has been inconsistent as a whole throughout the 2025 season, but Etienne Jr. has been a dependable producer for them. He's the RB13 in full-PPR leagues, comfortably outperforming his average draft position of 92nd overall, making him the RB30 for the year. NFL.com's Michael Florio expects ETN to continue his impressive run in Week 15:



"These days, when you look up underappreciated, expect to see a picture of Travis Etienne. Since Jacksonville's Week 9 bye, Etienne has averaged 16.4 fantasy points per game, topping 15 in five of six... Since Week 10, the Jets have allowed the most rushing TDs and third-most yards to RBs. They have given up explosive runs at an above-average rate. On the year, they have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to RBs. Etienne is a must-play in the opening round of the fantasy playoffs."

