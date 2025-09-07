Why Travis Hunter Should be Fantasy Starter vs. Panthers
The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of the most intriguing NFL teams for the 2025 fantasy football season. There's a lot of value to be found on their roster. After an abysmal 4-13 showing last year, many are scared off from drafting their players not named Brian Thomas Jr.
However, with Head Coach Liam Coen coming in to restructure the offense alongside an influx of new talent, this offense could be significantly more dangerous this season. That could lead to several fantasy steals, with many of Jacksonville's starters holding low ADPs due to their struggles in 2024.
Players such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Travis Etienne Jr., and tight end Brenton Strange could be picked up in the latter half of most drafts and could wind up returning top 10-20 value. The most intriguing member of the Jaguars, though, is rookie wide receiver Travis Hunter Jr.
Travis Hunter Jr. should start for fantasy teams against the Panthers
There's plenty of optimism that Travis Hunter Jr. can be a valuable fantasy scorer this season as the Jacksonville Jaguars' WR2, behind rookie standout Brian Thomas Jr. The talent and tools he showcased in college with the Colorado Buffaloes suggest that he'll be a constant playmaker in this new offense for Head Coach Liam Coen, capable of repeatedly making himself available for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, pulling in tough, contested catches, and racking up extra yards after the catch in space.
However, rookies can take a while before they get a feel for the NFL game and start producing. That shouldn't be a huge issue for Hunter Jr., though, who should be able to take advantage of a favorable matchup and hit the ground running in his first year. CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg believes that he should start as a WR3 or a FLEX in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers:
"Hunter (shoulder) should be fine for this game against the Panthers, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. We'll see how much Jacksonville plans to use him on offense and defense, but this matchup is tasty enough to trust Hunter, even in Week 1. Last year, the Panthers were tied for second in most receiving touchdowns allowed with 21, and it would be great if Trevor Lawrence got Hunter (and Brian Thomas Jr.) into the end zone at home."
The Jags intend to use Hunter Jr. on both offense and defense consistently throughout the season. However, in this matchup versus Carolina, his services will likely be needed more as a wideout than a corner, considering the Panthers' depleted wide receiver corps. He could start his NFL career with a bang.
