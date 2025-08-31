Previewing Jaguars' Player Props in Week 1 vs. Panthers
Head Coach Liam Coen's arrival was followed by a lot of high hopes for the Jacksonville Jaguars. His revelatory campaign as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2024 brought optimism that he can work the same kind of magic in Duval in the upcoming season.
If he can engineer a career year for quarterback Trevor Lawrence the same way he did for Baker Mayfield, then Jacksonville should be in extremely good shape. The team also enacted a flurry of personnel changes to ensure that their QB will be in the best position possible to succeed.
Now, the Jaguars have a host of promising weapons for their franchise quarterback. However, all of that positivity and potential will prove meaningless if Jacksonville can't turn it into actual production, starting with its Week 1 clash against the Carolina Panthers. How does Vegas expect the Jags to perform?
Intriguing player props in Jaguars vs. Panthers
1. Trevor Lawrence O/U 240.5 passing yards
FanDuel has Trevor Lawrence's passing yards line set at 240.5. The Jacksonville Jaguars only saw their franchise quarterback surpass that number twice in the 2024 NFL season. However, this team is expected to have a much more potent passing game this year.
In 2023, Lawrence threw for 240 or more yards in 10 of his 16 games. Jacksonville is not only hoping that he bounces back to that form but also expands upon it in his fifth season under center. He'll have a decent chance to get off to a fast start against the Carolina Panthers, who allowed the 10th-most passing yards in 2024.
2. Travis Hunter Jr. O/U 47.5 receiving yards
It's hard to know what to expect from Travis Hunter Jr. in his rookie campaign for the Jags. Jacksonville and Head Coach Liam Coen have already gone on record to say that the former Colorado Buffaloes two-way star will line up on 80 percent of all snaps on both offense and defense in the NFL.
However, his primary focus will likely be providing another elite target for Lawrence next to Brian Thomas Jr. In his final college season, Hunter Jr. had fewer than 48 receiving yards in only two games, but he's not the only premium pass-catching talent on the field anymore.
3. Travis Etienne Jr. O/U 2.5 receptions
Travis Etienne Jr. might be the most difficult player in Jacksonville to try to predict. He had by far his worst NFL season last year and is in legitimate danger of losing his role to fellow running backs Tank Bigsby and Bhayshul Tuten. However, he's a lethal dual-threat out of the backfield when he's right and could be a perfect fit for Liam Coen's offensive system.
Even in a down year, ETN had three or more catches in eight games in 2024. The season prior, he surpassed that 2.5-receptions line in 14 of 17 outings. Week 1 should be extremely telling on how Coen and the Jaguars plan on using Etienne Jr. moving forward.
