List of Former Jaguars With Chance at Revenge Steadily Growing
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason has been productive but quiet. After moving on from several players, the Jaguars are headed in a new direction under general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen. Both are tasked with turning a poor Jaguars team around.
Jacksonville already has a challenging road ahead, as their first-time general manager and head coaching duo have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League. The Jaguars have added pieces this offseason, but none are reasonably expected to have an overwhelming impact.
However, Gene Frenette of the Florida Times-Union believes another underrated aspect of the Jaguars' upcoming season. Frenette noted that the Jaguars will face an unusual number of former players next season. The Jaguars' decisions in free agency could come back to haunt them.
"There’ll be no shortage of former Jaguars taking aim at making life harder for their ex-employer next season," Frenette said.
Frenette noted that the Jaguars will face off against nearly 10 former players next season, including facing some of them multiple times. This could directly or indirectly lead to a handful of losses for the Jaguars next season. It is an added layer to Coen's first season in Jacksonville.
Facing former players is not usually that big of a deal. Still, it is when a team loses multiple players in free agency to a division rival who has won the division two consecutive seasons. The Jaguars traded Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans in a rare inter-division trade, fueling the fire.
"With a receiver, cornerback, and offensive tackle all going to the AFC South rival Houston Texans, that trio will get two chances in 2025 to pin losses on Jacksonville and help the Texans repeat as division champions. A road matchup with the San Francisco 49ers will feature starting guard Ben Bartch, backup tight end Luke Farrell, and backup quarterback Mac Jones on the opposite sideline," Frenette said.
"Denver Broncos tight Evan Engram and New York Jets safety Andre Cisco return to EverBank Stadium to try and make the Jaguars pay for either releasing them or allowing them to leave as a free agent. On the flip side, the Jaguars signed two players, tight end Hunter Long (Los Angeles Rams) and safety Eric Murray (Houston), who will play against their ex-employers."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.