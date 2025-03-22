Where the Jaguars Rank in the AFC
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered this offseason searching for change and improvement on all fronts. Jacksonville hired a new general manager and head coach to help get the most out of the players on the field, which is what football ultimately comes to do any way.
Still, while Jacksonville needs to get the most out of the players on the roster, they also need to add more talented players to the team. The Jaguars will have to work their way out of years worth of bad personnel and financial selections. They believe James Gladstone is the man for the job.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently ranked every team in the American Football Conference. Dajani ranked the Jaguars as the 14th-best team in the AFC. He ranked them just in front of the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns and just behind the New York Jets.
"The Jaguars have made some nice moves in free agency, landing [Patrick] Mekari to boost Trevor Lawrence's protection, while [Jourdan] Lewis and [Eric] Murray will be immediate contributors in the secondary. The Brown contract was pretty surprising to me, but Jacksonville had to do something to help that wide receiving corps, Dajani said.
"The Jags aren't expected to be contenders in Year 1 of the James Gladstone era, but what I want to see in 2025 is Liam Coen establish a rapport with Lawrence, and get him back to playing at a high level."
The Jaguars are depending on Gladstone to secure better players and Coen to be the best coach possible to help move past the past two lackluster seasons in Jacksonville. The Jaguars will likely have a challenging first season under Coen but he appears to be ready for the challenge.
Gladstone and Coen must remember they have one of the most unique roster situations of any team in the league and proceed accordingly.
Jacksonville has a way to go before they will be able to climb the ranks of the conference and the of the league. Jaguars owner Shad Khan believes he has hired the right general manager and coaching staff to help turn things around, but he will also need to be patient with the process.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.