What Tony Boselli Likes About Jaguars' OL Thus Far
Jacksonville Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli knows a thing or two about the offensive line.
After all, the former No. 2 pick was one of the best offensive lineman of a generation and became the first -- and to this point the only -- Jaguars player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
So when Boselli talks about trenches, it is likely worth listening to. And he has plenty to talk about in Jacksonville after the Jaguars overhauled their offensive line this offseason.
The Jaguars were not shy about adding new offensive linemen in free agency and the draft. They signed four in Robert Hainsey, Patrick Mekari, Fred Johnson, and Chuma Edoga and then drafted two more with third-round pick Wyatt Milum and seventh-rounder Jonah Monheim.
In a recent episode of the team-produced EVPodcast, Boselli explained exactly what he has seen from the Jaguars' new-look offensive line so far.
"[Offensive line coach] Shaun Sarrett is doing a great job. Watching his style and his teaching and what he's taking them through. He's doing a great job. And what I like about the group, there's a competitiveness about them," Boselli said. "They are working really hard in the weight room. We're starting to see them come together as a unit."
The Jaguars' so far have been restricted to practicing in helmets and shorts, so there is not the full, physical test for the offensive line to pass yet. But that will come soon enough, and Boselli likes the early results he has seen from the unit before it does.
"We have four free agents, we had two drafted guys, one called undrafted, and then the guys who are here, and so part of that to be a successful and a good offensive line is the cohesiveness of those five guys. And you have to build relationships. You have to build trust," Boselli said.
"You have to work together and watching that unit, whether it's in the weight room in phase two ... just getting together and really spending time and building those relationships. Really good early returns. Looks good, and they're working hard out there. But for me, the evaluation of looking at what we got and who are our best five, that's what camp is for."
