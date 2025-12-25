Identifying Jaguars' 3 Biggest 2026 Needs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The first year of the Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime has gone as well as anyone could have possibly hoped for.

The Jaguars are sitting in first place in the AFC South at 11-4 -- their best record in nearly 20 years. The Jaguars appear to have hit home run after home run in the 2025 offseason, and it has led to a playoff team for the first time since 2022.

But while things are going great for the Jaguars in the present, there is never too early of a time to look toward the future. The Jaguars have plenty to play for in 2025 still, but there are a few clear directions the Jaguars will need to go in 2026 and beyond.

So, what are the Jaguars' three biggest 2026 needs as things stand today? We take a look below.

Defensive Line

The Jaguars have seen several unheralded players step in and make big plays along the defensive line this season, from Danny Striggow to Matt Dickerson to B.J. Green. But it is clear that if the Jaguars could use one difference-maker to add to their roster, it would be someone who can disrupt the line of scrimmage.

The Jaguars have a top edge duo in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but they need improved big-ceiling prospects in the interior and could still look to improve their edge depth behind Hines-Allen and Walker.

Cornerback

The top three cornerbacks set to be under contract for the Jaguars next season are Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, and Travis Hunter. That is a heck of a trio, but it doesn't change the fact that it would leave the Jaguars' depth chart depleted since they have free agents like Montaric Brown, Greg Newsome, and Christian Braswell.

Whether the Jaguars look for new blood in the cornerback room, want to lean on Hunter at the position in his second year, or want to retain their current free agents, then the Jaguars will need to find some answers here.

Offensive Line

The Jaguars poured plenty into their offensive line last offseason, signing starters Patrick Mekari and Robert Hainsey, while also adding one of their top backups in Chuma Edoga and drafting two more top backups in Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim. But even with all of that in mind, the Jaguars can still answer some offensive line questions moving forward.

The Jaguars will see Ezra Cleveland's contract nearing an end when next season begins, while a decision will have to be made on the future of right tackle Anton Harrison as he enters his fourth season. Then there is impending free agent Cole Van Lanen, who has been the most versatile player on the Jaguars' entire roster this season. How they move forward with these deals will be telling, but the Jaguars could use some long-term reinforcements.

