What Tony Boselli is Looking For During Jaguars' Offseason Program
Every single season, the offseason program portion of the NFL calendar brings a rash of overreactions.
For fans and media, it is the first time to really set eyes on the team prepared to march out there in Week 1 in September. And while it is a key part of the team-building process for all 32 films, it is always important to not it is just that -- a part of the process, not the entire process itself.
Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations Tony Boselli and the Jaguars seem to feel the same way, with the franchise instead waiting until pads come to make any real judgments about their roster.
In a recent episode of the team-produced EVPodcast, Boselli explained exactly what he is looking for during the offseason period.
"It is tough for me because I want to be consistent," Boselli said. "What I always would say is, don't make judgments on fake football, because that is not real football right now. But it's still important. I don't want anyone to take that as like, Hey, this is not an important time. It's critical."
The offseason is known as a transition period for a reason, and it looks like the Jaguars are exactly on the mark with what they are looking for and expecting from their roster until training camp -- and really, the season -- begins.
"I think it's hard to really evaluate. What you can evaluate is the demeanor of the guys you've brought in, their learning style, how much they can comprehend, and the capacity -- and our coaches are throwing a lot at them. You know, how they get integrated to the program?" Boselli said.
"You watch a little bit on the field, you know maybe the athletic ability, and you know how they go integrate with the rest of their teammates and and going through individual and stuff, but we're not competitive on the field right now ... Until you get the pads on and really start competing, playing football. That's when the real, I think, you start evaluating even at a deeper level. Everyone's evaluated every day around here, but I want to be consistent. Not get too far."
