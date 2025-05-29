Jaguars' Offense Looks to Help Trevor Lawrence Achieve This Goal
The Jacksonville Jaguars have added piece after piece through the NFL Draft over the years. Some of which have been able to become immediate difference makers, while others continue to put the puzzle together. When it comes to Trevor Lawrence, the final product has yet to be seen.
Lawrence has been in the National Football League since 2021, after getting selected out of Clemson as the first overall draft pick. Through his four years, Lawrence has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. Going into 2025, though, a new goal has emerged for the Jaguars' quarterback to reach.
The Jaguars' quarterback has shown that with the right receivers, he can be very successful. In back-to-back seasons from 2022 to 2023, Lawrence surpassed 4,000 passing yards and has thrown for 20 or more touchdowns in both those seasons. Lawrence set his career high in touchdown passes in 2022 with 25.
Now, with both Brian Thomas Jr and Travis Hunter in the wide receiving room, alongside Dyami Brown and tight end Brenton Strange, the Jaguars' young players can be explosive when catching the football. So much so that the Jaguars should look to help Lawrence reach 30 or more touchdowns in 2025.
It's a feat that Lawrence hasn't reached before in the NFL, but one that he's reached during his time with Clemson. From 2018 to 2019, Lawrence threw for 30 or more touchdowns. It is very impactful that some of the best quarterbacks in the game can create a touchdown play out of nothing, which is something Lawrence needs to improve on.
While all that pressure shouldn't fall on him, he will get most of the eyebrow raises if the touchdown total isn't where fans expect it to be. Keep in mind, Lawrence is coming off an injury-ridden season, and hopes should be high for the franchise quarterback in 2025.
Thomas hauled in 10 touchdowns last season for the Jaguars between Lawrence and Mac Jones at quarterback. Thomas has shown he can be reliable, as did Hunter during college. The two are Lawrence's best options to achieve this goal and prove that Lawrence can be the star Jacksonville has waited for him to be.
