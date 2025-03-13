What Jourdan Lewis Brings to Jaguars' Defense
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense was no doubt one of the worst in the National Football League in 2024, so it was crucial that the front office found ways to improve that in 2025. One big free agent signing that does just that is adding cornerback Jourdan Lewis to the defensive cause.
Lewis had been with the Dallas Cowboys since hearing his name called on draft day. Originally a third round pick for Dallas in the 2017 NFL Draft, Lewis has only proved himself to be a reliable asset to the defense, exactly what the Jaguars need in 2025.
Throughout his career, Lewis has collected 386 total tackles, 275 solo tackles, has 9.5 quarterback sacks, 10 interceptions, 44 passes defended and 13 stuffs. The soon to be 30 year old agreed to a three year deal with Jacksonville, giving them insurance as they go down the road of a rebuild.
Last season in 16 games played for the Cowboys, Lewis set a new career high in total tackles with 71, as he was a reliable option all season long for Dallas. Now in his journey with the Jaguars, the franchise will be hopeful to see similar results from 2024 carry over into 2025.
According to PFF.com, the Jaguars are getting an above average cornerback to aid this defense. Last season, Lewis earned himself a 71.7 grade by PFF while also landing himself 36th ranked compared to the listed 223 cornerbacks last season.
On top of being an overall above average defender, Lewis' coverage abilities is the strongest part of his game. Sticking with PFF, Lewis was graded a 79 in his coverage defense, which made up for his lack of success against the run game.
Since debuting in the NFL, Lewis has averaged 1.25 interceptions a season, which can only spell good things down the line for Jacksonville. He also does well at staying on the field, averaging just over 14 games played per season. Since 2023 however, Lewis has played in 16 games in back to back seasons.
With new faces coming to the defense, the Jaguars will be hoping to inch closer to league average in that department. Bringing in a veteran with experience in both the regular season and the playoffs should only benefit the Jaguars, so long as the new face in Lewis can stay healthy.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.