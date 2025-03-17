Why Nick Mullens Is a Strong Pickup for Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a handful of moves this offseason to boost their roster going into the 2025-26 season. One of those additions came in veteran quarterback Nick Mullens, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings. While not each backup gets a chance to showcase what they got in games, the addition of Mullens only strengthens Jacksonville's quarterback room.
The new backup quarterback in town agreed to a two-year, $6.5 million contact this free agency to be a strong substitute for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, should he go down. Mullens has seen his fair share of organizations since debuting in the NFL, so it's nice to see Jacksonville wanting to hold him down for a couple of seasons.
In six seasons in the NFL, Mullens has collected 530 completions go for a total of 6,429 passing yards, whilst also securing 34 touchdowns over that span. The best year for Mullens came in 2020, where he played in 10 games for the San Fransisco 49ers, and secured 2,437 passing yards as well as 12 touchdowns.
While Mullens may not get a ton of reps for the Jaguars, it gives Mullens security for a couple of seasons and also gives the franchise a strong backup. Mullens has secured himself a 65.8% completion rate as well as 88.3 career passer rating.
As Jaguar fans saw last season, Lawrence went down and turned the ball over to the new backup for the 49ers in quarterback Mac Jones. Since 2023, Lawrence has not played in a full 17 games. He did play in 16 games in 2023 but in 2024 he saw the lowest numbers of his career due to several injuries.
If there is any lingering to Lawrence's shoulder injury, there could be a game or two where Mullens finds himself in for a few snaps, if not an entire game. If the Jaguars do improve to their winning ways, the final game of the season could easily be all Mullens, but lets not get ahead of ourselves.
If the Jaguars can return to their 2022 ways with a healthy franchise quarterback as well as a strong backup in Mullens, they could see some movement in where they find themselves sitting in the AFC South division.
