Ex-Jaguars WR Set to Visit Pittsburgh Steelers
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis is set to visit with an AFC foe.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Davis is set to visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers later this week after being released last month by the Jaguars.
"Former Bills and Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is scheduled to travel to Pittsburgh on Wednesday to visit with the Steelers on Thursday. Pittsburgh has been seeking additional receiving help and has inquired about, but is not expected to trade for, Miami TE Jonnu Smith," Schefter said.
Appearing in 10 games for the Jaguars last year, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns -- all career lows by significant margins.
Davis struggled to make an impact for the Jaguars when healthy, and his season would end prematurely when he sustained a knee injury in the second half of the year.
Davis has also visited with the New York Giants since being released by the Jaguars just one year after signing a big-money deal with the franchise during the 2024 offseason.
Once the coaching staff and front office that signed Davis were gone, it became hard to see a place for Davis in the Liam Coen and James Gladstone era. The Jaguars signed Dyami Brown in free agency and drafted wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick, making it clear Davis would be out of the room sooner than later.
The Jaguars released Davis with a failed physical designation, which only slightly relieved some of the dead cap the Jaguars are now set to have on the books following his release after just one season.
“This goes down as one of the worst free agent signings of all time,” Jason Fitzgerald wrote Sunday on his site, OvertheCap.com. “ Davis lasted just a year on this deal. His cap drops from $6.5 million to $5.7 million this year but the Jaguars had to pay Davis $11.5 million as a parting gift. Davis will count for $14.6 million in dead money in 2026. Davis is not under contract to any team in 2026.”
Now, Davis is looking to sign with a new franchise in hopes of getting healthy and returning to his previous productive years.
