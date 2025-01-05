BREAKING: Jaguars Announce Inactives For Season Finale vs. Colts
The final inactive list for the 2024 season is in for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With the Jaguars preparing to face the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 18 road finale, the Jaguars will be without the following players: defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, cornerback Ronald Darby, offensive lineman Walker Little, linebacker Ventrell Miller, defensive lineman Tyler Lacy, and defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo.
Little is missing his second game in a row with an ankle injury, with the Jaguars now set to start Cole Van Lanen at left tackle. Hines-Allen did not travel with the team due to personal reasons, while Miller is missing the contest with an ankle injury.
As for Lacy, Otomewo and Darby, the three defenders are the official healthy scratches as the Jaguars look to get as many rookies on the field as possible in their final contest of a disappointing 2024 season that has been marred by loss after loss.
“I’d say the one that probably hasn’t played as much is Tre Prince [CB De’Antre Prince]. But the other ones all have seen time and continue to improve, and that’s what you want and that’s what you ask of them. Really too, it’s how they prepare during the week," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week. "That’s all part of the process for young players is that and making sure they’re ready to go.”
The biggest story entering the contest is of course the status of Pederson, who appears to likely be coaching his final game with the Jaguars.
"Well, obviously, mixed emotions, number one, because I think you look back on the season and how disappointed we are as a team. The things that have kept us from probably winning, obviously, more games. Then there's the excitement of playing another game," Pederson said this week about the team's emotions.
"You've got a great opportunity to stand on the field that you've been blessed to play on and coach on. You've got one more opportunity with these guys, because you know come Monday, Tuesday, the team goes their own way, and you know that it'll be the last time that this team's together ever again. So, it's a little bit of a mixed emotion. But at the same time, I think once the ball is teed up and kicked off, you're in it. You're coaching it to win it and then you see what happens after that.”
