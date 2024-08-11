Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Halftime Thoughts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering halftime with a 20-10 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Saturday's preseason opener.
So, what did we see during the first half of Jaguars vs. Chiefs? We break it down below.
Brian Thomas Jr. shows his value
The biggest play from the Jaguars' first half -- other than Parker Washington's giant kickoff return -- was Brian Thomas Jr.'s 41-yard catch downfield. Despite an underthrow from C.J. Beathard, Thomas Jr. was able to throttle down and bring in the catch against tight coverage, drawing a giant reaction from the Jaguars' sideline. Thomas had the corner beat, too, and maybe would have scored a touchdown with a better throw.
For context, this huge play came right after Thomas struggled with press coverage on an out-breaking route on the previous throw. These two plays summed up what we have seen from Thomas in camp and likely what his role and value will be this year. He is still growing in many areas of his game, but he will be able to stretch the field right away.
Roy Robertson-Harris, Chad Muma flash on defense
The two impact players from the defensive side of the ball in the first half were clear: Roy Robertson-Harris and Chad Muma. Robertson-Harris got the start next to DaVon Hamilton due to Arik Armstead's injury, and he used the opportunity to make a splash. The veteran defender was stout against the run and recorded a tackle for loss, while also getting a quick pressure on Carson Wentz that led to a Yasir Abdullah sack.
Muma was all over the field for Jacksonville, taking snaps at both strong side and weak side linebacker. Muma collected three solo tackles and made a terrific hit in coverage on a running back after a checkdown, stopping him in his tracks and delivering one of the best hits of the night. He was active, athletic, physical, and around the football.
Run blocking remains a work in progress
The Jaguars' run blocking was among the worst in the NFL last year, and Saturday's small sample wasn't much better. Context is clearly needed since it was just two preseason drives and the Jaguars were missing starting left guard Ezra Cleveland and starting right tackle Anton Harrison. But regardless of the situation, the results were not ideal.
After two drives, Travis Etienne had four carries for three yards with a long gain of five yards. So on his other three carries, he lost two yards and more or less had zero room to work with. If this wasn't also the case for most of training camp, this would be less concerning. But it is, for the most part, what we have also seen on the practice field.