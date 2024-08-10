Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Tyson Campbell Among Inactives
Several key Jacksonville Jaguars won't be on the field for tonight's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, including cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Campbell, who the Jaguars extended on the eve of training camp, is likely just being held out for precautionary reasons. The star cornerback dressed out for warmups on Saturday and has not been listed on the injury report for practices.
Also not playing for the Jaguars are safety Darnell Savage, running back Keilan Robinson, safety Andrew Wingard, offensive lineman Steven Jones, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, offensive lineman Anton Harrison and defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson.
“Well, he's practicing full speed. It is full-go right now. We’re just limiting his contact. We're hoping maybe next week, Tampa Bay, but again, I'm not going to rush him," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said about Savage, who dealt with a rotator cuff injury with the Green Bay Packers last year.
"It's still early in camp, but he's doing a great job with it. I know he wants to get out of that red jersey and be in a white or a teal jersey, but he's doing good. It's still precautionary.”
While the Jaguars will be without these players, the Jaguars will be playing their starters against the Chiefs. It is unclear how long the starters will play on either side of the ball, but the minimum expectation seems to be for them to play at least a few series.
“I don't know. That's just how I've treated it. I know that's how coaches treated it. I think it's important that these guys play, especially early," Pederson said. "It doesn't have to be a lot or a long time, but you want them to get out there and knock that rust off, get that game feel, play against starters and go execute. Like I said, it's not long, but it's good for those guys to get out there and do that.”