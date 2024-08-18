Jaguars 20, Buccaneers 7: Mac Jones Leads Offense in Preseason Victory
The Jacksonville Jaguars remain perfect in the preason.
After winning all three preseason games a year ago, the Jaguars are 2-0 this season after Saturday night's 20-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at EverBank Field thanks to multiple scoring drives from Mac Jones and the backup offense.
The Jaguars quickly forced the Buccaneers offense, led by Kyle Trask, off the field after limiting them to 16 yards on five plays and just one first down.
The Jaguars' first drive got past midfield thanks to a defensive pass interference call drawn by Elijah Cooks on Bryce Hall, but the drive stalled and ended in a punt after Mac Jones missed an open Cooks on a play-action pass for what would have been a good gain. Jones finished the first drive 2-of-4 for 13 yards.
The Jaguars force another punt on the second drive after Chad Muma stopped a run at the line of scrimmage and Ventrell Miller had Gator-on-Gator crime with a big hit on Trask on a third-down scramble.
After some tough running from Tank Bigsby, and sizeable gains in the passing game from Jones to Bigsby and No. 23 pick Brian Thomas Jr., the Jaguars crossed midfield and got the ball back into scoring position. Jones also completed a 3rd-and-15 pass to Devin Duvernay after taking a sack on second down.
After Jones got a first down on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak, he threw a 25-yard touchdown to Parker Washington to end a 17-play, 80-yard and 10-minute drive and give the Jaguars a 7-0 lead.
The Buccaneers punched back with a nine-play, 68-yard drive that ended with a Trask touchdown to Cody Thompson, tying the game at 7-7.
Jones and the Jaguars' offense had a chance for a three-minute drill before being forced to punt, but on the next drive Jones led the Jaguars on a seven-play, 49-yard drive that saw him complete 20- and 29-yard passes to Austin Trammell. Cam Little hit a 26-yard field goal to end the drive and give the Jaguars a 10-7 lead.
Little extended the lead to 13-7 after a 44-yard field goal to start the second half, making him 5-of-6 on field goals in his first six preseason attempts. His only miss? A 61-yard field goal that had the distance but missed just left. His field goal ended a 11-play, 53-yard drive that was orchestrated by backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.
Jones re-entered the game at the start of the fourth quarter after Beathard was ruled out with a groin injury, but the Buccaneers found some momentum after a Joshua Cephus fumble. Jacksonville got out of trouble thanks to a missed field goal, however, helping them hold onto their six-point lead.
Jones then led the Jaguars on his third scoring drive of the game, throwing a 31-yard touchdown to Brevin Easton to give the Jaguars a 20-7 lead.