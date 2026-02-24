3 Biggest Threats to Poach Jaguars’ Free Agent Montaric Brown

It's not often that a 26-year-old rising star at cornerback hits unrestricted free agency, but that's exactly what's about to happen with the Jacksonville Jaguars' Montaric Brown. Originally a 2022 seventh-round pick, "Buster" was one of a multitude of roster holdovers from the franchise's previous regime. When General Manager James Gladstone came into office, he expelled many of his predecessor, Trent Baalke's, picks, but left some to prove their worth.



Brown did just that in the 2025 NFL season. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, he likely priced himself out of the team's budget, considering their limited projected cap space this free agency. He broke out in a big way this past year, earning a 72.8 overall defense grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 21st among all cornerbacks, and a 75.5 in coverage, 13th at his position. There should be several suitors willing to outbid Jacksonville after his 2025 performance.



Teams that will be after Montaric Brown



1. Tennessee Titans



When projecting potential free agent fits, it really comes down to two things: cap space and roster needs. The Tennessee Titans are a perfect match for Montaric Brown in both aspects. They're expected to have over $77 million to spend in free agency. Poaching a young rising star from a divisional rival would be the cherry on top for a team that needs more talent across the depth chart.



Brown isn't the top available cornerback this offseason, but the Titans aren't exactly a premier free agent destination, either. They'll likely have to pay extra to bring in the talent they want this spring, but they have more than enough room in the budget to add a relatively unproven performer like Brown.



2. Las Vegas Raiders



The Las Vegas Raiders have a few defensive cornerstones in place, but they could use help across the secondary. Adding a legitimate CB1 like Brown would be a huge boon to help launch their next era. Like Tennessee, Las Vegas has no shortage of money to spend in free agency.



The Raiders are projected to have over $84 million available in cap space, and that's before a potential Maxx Crosby deal. Sin City has a new darling head coach in place with Klint Kubiak and a franchise quarterback with presumed No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Adding a cornerstone on the other side of the ball would be another strong move in an already promising offseason.



3. New York Jets



The New York Jets just gave away a lockdown cornerback in Sauce Gardner, but they added two first-round picks from the Indianapolis Colts in the process. This free agency, they can replace his production with Montaric Brown, someone who's just as young, will cost significantly less, and could be just as impactful when it's all said and done.



The Jets will have nearly $60 million in cap space to play with in free agency. Giving Head Coach Aaron Glenn, a former cornerback, an elite mentee might be a wise move for a team desperately needing more stability on the defensive side of the ball.

