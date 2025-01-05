Jaguars vs. Colts Live Game Thread
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Indianapolis to face their longtime rival, the Colts in the season finale. The Jaguars looking to complete the season sweep of the Colts. The Jaguars record is 4-12 and the Colts head into the game with a record of 7-9.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The Jaguars will look to take some momentum into the offseason with a win. Head coach Doug Pederson is looking to make one last impression before the franchise decides if they want to bring him back to Jacksonville. With a win, the team can also finish with a 4-2 record in the AFC South.
“Yeah. It's a big thing to do in the NFL if you can stack some good practices and games and carry that momentum wherever it may go," said Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones. "So, we're definitely working for that. “Yeah. This is my fourth season, so I know how this goes. You definitely want to put your best foot forward and control what you can control. For me, just keep it simple this week. A lot of distractions, a lot of this and that. But the challenge for everybody and for me is to focus on doing my part and then from there, it should take care of itself.”
The Jaguars season did not go as expected this year. It was full of injuries to many key players. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been the bright spot. The Jaguars will reload in the offseason and come back ready to make some noise next season. The roster is full of young talent, they just have to make it work as one.
