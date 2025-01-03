Will Jaguars' Brian Thomas Jr. Be a Top-5 WR in 2025?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to get one more win this season in Week 18. The Jaguars will travel to Indianapolis to face their AFC South rival, the Colts. The Jaguars will look for the season sweep and finish with a positive record in the division. With a win, the team will also head into the offseason with some momentum.
This season has not gone as planned for the Jaguars. But they have a roster full of young players and they have all shown they can play in the National Football League. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has had a great rookie season. He is an excellent building block for the team moving forward. If he continues is play in his second season, he can be a top receiver in this league.
“I think the benchmark would have to be a guy like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, right," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson.
"I think it would have to be those types of receivers. Obviously, his rookie numbers this year, we talked about [Pro Football Hall of Fame WR] Randy Moss, who’s Hall of Fame wide receiver—not putting B.T. in the Hall of Fame yet, but he’s got at least a start. But I think you’ve got to look at Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr and those guys and say, hey, if he’s in that company, then I think you can continue to get better. Those guys continue to improve, and their ceiling is extremely high, and they’re impact players for their teams. They’re game-changers for their teams and that’s what we see Brian Thomas as.”
Thomas will also be in the running for NFL Rookie of the Year.
“I think so. I think he would definitely be in that conversation. The quarterback position obviously gets the most looks, and Jayden’s [Commanders QB Jayden Daniels] played well. I mean, he’s led the Commanders to where they are and obviously continuing to play. So yeah, if it wasn’t for that, he’d definitely be in that conversation.”
There will be a lot of excitement in Jacksonville next season with Thomas and quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They will work on building more chemistry in the offseason. The connection will be back next year when Lawrence returns from injury.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.