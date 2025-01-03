Jaguars QB Mac Jones Wants to Finish Starting Tenure On High Note
The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to enemy territory in Week 18. The team will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts. The Jaguars want to win to take some momentum into the offseason. Quarterback Mac Jones wants to finish the season with the offense playing well. With a win, the team can finish with a positive record against the AFC South.
Jones has played well over the last few weeks. He has gotten comfortable with the offense, and it is showing. Jones also wants to finish playing well because there are teams around the league that can potentially be looking for a quarterback next season. A lot of teams will be watching all the games that people do not think are important.
“Yeah. It's a big thing to do in the NFL if you can stack some good practices and games and carry that momentum wherever it may go," said Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones. "So, we're definitely working for that. “Yeah. This is my fourth season, so I know how this goes. You definitely want to put your best foot forward and control what you can control. For me, just keep it simple this week. A lot of distractions, a lot of this and that. But the challenge for everybody and for me is to focus on doing my part and then from there, it should take care of itself.”
The offense has not played for most of the season, but Jones has kept the offense engaged and taking leadership when he is on the field.
“Yeah, I think the more jokes I tell on the field, the better I play (laughs). So, if I can just talk, talk smack to the other team, or keep it loose with the refs, I think that gets me in my zone. When I can get there and play in my zone, I think you can see the good stuff happens. I feel like we've done that as an offense at times. You can see it, the personality of the team, guys playing together. When I'm out there, guys playing hard. So, got to continue that this week, and that's a big challenge to do it a few weeks in a row.”
The Jaguars will have to make some tough decisions once the offseason starts. The biggest one will be if the franchise is looking for a new head coach and a new general manager.
