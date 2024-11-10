Social Media Reacts to Latest Jaguars' Baffling Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Week 10 as one of the biggest underdogs in football.
Owning a 2-7 record and facing a 6-2 Minnesota Vikings team without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence under center, and few were giving the Jaguars much of a chance at all at EverBank Stadium.
There was not much optimism for the Jaguars entering the matchup, partially due to the team's 2-7 record and partially due to a lack of Lawrence against one of the NFL's top defenses. There was plenty of intrigue around new starter Mac Jones, however.
Jones was able to help the Jaguars get an early 7-3 lead after scoring on a quarterback sneak, drawing plenty of noise and excitement from the home crowd.
The Jaguars quickly got even more momentum on their side after a tipped pass went into Foyesade Oluokun's hands for an interception.
The Jaguars entered halftime with a 7-3 lead after Darnold's pair of interceptions and Jones' rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak. The Jaguars were playing bend and don't break defense, forcing Darnold into several critical errors. Jacksonville failed to take advantage of the turnovers, though, scoring zero points on the two first-half turnovers.
Jacksonville's defense made another big-time play in the third-quarter, with Darnell Savage recording his first interception of the season and the defense's third interception of the day. Former Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson also leveled Savage with a late hit out of bounds, drawing a big response from the Jaguars sideline.
Jacksonville's offense continued to fail to put together drives despite the positive plays from the defense, though. The Vikings kicked a field goal to cut the Jaguars' lead to 7-6, while Jacksonville's offense had just 119 yards entering the fourth quarter.
After the Vikings took a 9-7 lead following their third field goal of the day, the Jaguars had a chance to march down the field and take the game back into their hands. Instead, Jones committed a cardinal sin and fumbled an under center snap at the Jaguars' 25-yard line.
A few short plays later, the Vikings extended their lead to 12-7 ... and then Jones threw an interception to end the day.
The 12-7 loss drops the Jaguars to 2-8 and continues their losing streak, extending it to three games. Next week, the Jaguars will travel to Detroit to take on the Detroit Lions.
