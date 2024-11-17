Social Media Sounds Off On Jaguars' Embarrassing Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars walked into their Week 11 contest vs. the Detroit Lions with their fair share of bumps and bruises.
Missing starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence due to a left shoulder injury, along with breakout second-year running back Tank Bigsby due to an ankle injury, there was not much local or national pre-game optimism for the 2-8 Jaguars against the 8-1 Detroit Lions.
On top of all of this, the Jaguars also came into Week 11 with plenty of questions surrounding head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. NFL insider Josina Anderson said this week there could be potential changes coming during the bye week if the Jaguars were to lose in big fashion, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said similar before kickoff.
The Jaguars did have some good news come out of the game's opening drive despite the feeling of a shoe being ready to drop by kickoff. Key conversions from Mac Jones, Evan Engram and Brenton Strange led to Cam Little tying the franchise record with a 59-yard field goal.
That is when things started to pick up for the Lions. David Montgomery scored from two yards out to give the Lions a 7-3 lead, with the Jaguars' defense failing to offer any real resistance. Then the Lions put together a 93-yard scoring drive, this one capped off by a Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown to take a 14-3 lead.
To make matters worse for the Jaguars, they started to see the injuries pile up on defense. Cornerback Tyson Campbell, who missed most of the first half of the season with a hamstring injury, left the game with a shoulder injury after the Lions' second touchdown drive.
The Lions continued to pour it on, picking up over 300 yards of offense in the first half and getting out to a 28-3 lead after an Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown.
With the Jaguars trailing 28-3, the pre-game chatter about jobs potentially being on the line only seemed to grow and grow at the half.
Ultimately, the Lions were able to drum the Jaguars in a blowout 52-6 win, leading to Jaguars fans wondering what is next for Doug Pederson and whether they will get a chance to hire Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
The 2-9 Jaguars will now go into a Week 12 bye week, with plenty of questions surrounding the futures of the coaching staff and the front office after one of the worst losses of the season. Make sure to stay tuned to Jaguars On SI for all updates and breaking news on where the Jaguars go from here.
SSS
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.