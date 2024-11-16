REPORT: Jaguars Could Make Potential Changes After Lions Game
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson entered the 2024 season with plenty of pressure.
Jaguars owner Shad Khan made two things clear before the season started: he expected wins and, more importantly, a playoff run. He also wanted Pederson to call plays for the offense instead of offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
The latter didn't happen, with Pederson noting after Week 4 that Taylor was calling plays after weeks of dodging the question.
And the former hasn't happened either, with the Jaguars sitting at 2-8 entering their Week 11 contest vs. the Detroit Lions. The Jaguars have a league-worst 1-6 record in one-score games and have lost their last three games by an average of 4.33 points each despite playing three likely playoff teams.
In short, it doesn't take a giant leap to theorize that Pederson could be on the hot seat when it comes to Khan. And according to long-time NFL insider Josina Anderson, Pederson's hot seat could reach an all-time high if the Jaguars lose in embarrassing fashion to the Lions.
"Speaking of his team, a league source told me this, based on the chatter they’re hearing: “Heard from a couple people...the owner prefers to wait to make a decision after the season, but if they get blown out this weekend (vs. the Detroit Lions) change is possibly coming," Anderson said on X.
"On whether it would be fair to make any internal changes when Trevor Lawrence is not playing this weekend due to injury? 'Define fair in the NFL. What’s fair? This is a business. I mean I see your point, but people are definitely talking about these things down here.'"
This tracks with how Khan has operated in the past, with the Jaguars owner normally wanting to see things through before making a move. And firing Pederson now would do little more than simply send a message to the fan base and franchise that change is coming one way or another.
Khan does not like to see his teams get embarrassed. For as bad as the Jaguars' record is, they have only lost two games in blowout fashion. If it happens again this weekend, though, then all eyes could be on the franchise.
