Chark and Robinson Among Six Jaguars' Inactives Vs. Colts

DJ Chark Jr. and James Robinson are among the six Jacksonville Jaguars players who are inactive for the Week 17 finale against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced six players as inactive versus the Indianapolis Colts in the Week 17 finale for the 2020 season. Two offensive starters headline the group.

The full list is as follows:

Punter Dustin Colquitt

Quarterback Jake Luton

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.

Running back James Robinson

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Linebacker Quincy Williams

This is the second week in a row that Robinson has been inactive, meaning his record breaking rookie season concluded in Week 15.

The undrafted free agent is still third in the league in rushing yardage (1,070) despite missing last week. Robinson has carried the ball 240 times for 1,070 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns, along with 49 catches for 344 yards (7.0 yards per catch) and three touchdowns this season.

In Week 14, Robinson became the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to total at least 1,000 rushing yards, and the fastest to do so. Robinson is the third rookie running back in Jaguars history to total 1,000 yards in a season and the fourth running back overall in franchise history to rush for 1,000-plus yards. Robinson’s 1,361 scrimmage yards through 13 games were the most by an undrafted rookie in NFL history through that many career games.

Head coach Doug Marrone told local reporters a week and a half ago (December 23) that Robinson was asking to play Week 16 versus the Chicago Bears. But coaches were cautious with Robinson’s ankle injury. He was the team’s most productive offensive player this season and with no postseason to play for, keeping him healthy for the future became of the utmost priority.

With Robinson out, the Jags will turn to Dare Ogunbowale. The second year rusher finished with 71 yards on 14 rushes last week versus the Bears. Offensive Coordinator Jay Gruden told reporters this week he expects the offense to lean on Ogunbowale yet again in Indianapolis.

“This is a hard-working guy. He’s smart. He loves the game. He’s been on a bunch of different teams, not a bunch, I know three or four at least, and he just plays hard. He’s good in the passing game. He’s a good pass protector. He’s a good runner, and I think this opportunity will suite him well. I think he’ll take advantage of it like he did last week.”

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. did not practice all week with what has been labeled a shin injury. The Pro-Bowler scored his second touchdown in the second half of the season against the Chicago Bears last week, albeit in a 41-17 loss. This will be the third game Chark will have missed this season—Week 3 versus Miami, Week 12 versus Cleveland—but he is still the teams leader in every receiving category.

Rookie Collin Johnson was placed on IR this week so between his and Chark’s absence, expect much more attention on Keelan Cole and rookie Laviska Shenault Jr. The latter worked behind the Bears last Sunday to nab a long 34-yard touchdown late in the game.

The club signed Dustin Colquitt while starter Logan Cooke was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Cooke was activated back to the active roster this week ahead of the Colts game however.

The Jaguars (1-14) kickoff against the divisional rival Colts for their final bow of the season at 4:25 Eastern, on CBS.