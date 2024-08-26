BREAKING: Jaguars Trade Veteran Pass-Rusher to Seattle Seahawks
The Jacksonville Jaguars continued to reshape their roster on Monday, this time via a surprising trade.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars are trading pass-rusher Trevis Gipson to the Seattle Seahawks for an undisclosed late-round draft pick. Gipson signed with the Jaguars this offseason and was firmly in the mix to be the No. 3 edge rusher throughout training camp and the preseason.
With Gipson no longer a part of the equation, the Jaguars could look to keep one of D.J. Coleman or Myles Cole on the 53-man roster. Coleman is a second-year player who spent last year on the practice squad, while Cole was a seventh-round pick in April.
"Yeah, both guys did a nice job. Some things to correct today and tomorrow, but I think overall, you saw DJ with his physicality, you saw that playing the edge," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said after the first preseason game earlier this month.
"Myles is still learning, there were some times where he was a little bit slow coming off the ball, but I think as the game went, he kind of settled in. He did a nice job. He did some nice things. You can see his athleticism, his ability to run, his strength. Again, a young player, but it was encouraging to watch both those guys play.
“Kind of the same thing with the other D-linemen is the routine of learning how to be a pro. He’s done a really good job of getting in the weight room with our guys here, with Ced [Director of Strength and Conditioning Cedric Scott] and the strength coaches and really developing his body," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week.
"Seeing guys get stronger, getting more confident playing on the edge, using his hands. And then pass rush, he’s rushing the passer pretty good. When you watch him just come off the edge, and you just watch his snaps, he’s big, he’s long, he can dip and he can lean. So that combination, he’s doing a good job with that. We’ve still got to work on some other things, and a little bit ways to go, but he’s trending in the right direction.”
Gipson was drafted by Chicago in the fifth round (155th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s played in 48 games with 19 starts in his career, recording 78 tackles (42 solo), 11.0 sacks, 21 quarterback hits, six forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He most recently spent the 2023 season with Tennessee where he appeared in eight games. Originally from Cedar Hills, Texas, Gipson attended Tulsa (2016-19) and earned first-team all-conference honors during his senior season.
Gipson played under Jaguars outside linebackers coach Bill Shuey in the first two years of his career, including his seven-sack season in 2021. Since then, Gipson has recorded four sacks in 25 games, though he was mostly a bottom-of-the-roster player for the Titans and spent most of the season as a healthy scratch.