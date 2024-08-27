Jaguars Cut Tracker: Who Has Been Released?
The Jacksonville Jaguars began trimming their roster down to 53 this weekend, but Tuesday will serve as the busiest day yet.
“It is. I mean, again, been in this business a while now and it's never easy to make these moves and these decisions. It's just unfortunate that's what the rules are," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"By doing it earlier than Tuesday, it allows these guys opportunities to be picked up, and we still have some moves to make by tomorrow. But again, it's never easy. These guys have busted their tails and have done some good things and really put themselves in this position to hopefully now help another squad."
With this in mind, here is where we will keep you updated on each move.
Christian Braswell
The first true shock of Jaguars cut day, Christian Braswell appeared to be the top backup option in the slot. Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network reported the move.
Terrell Edmunds, Tanner Muse
The veteran players could come back on the practice squad. The moves were announced by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Tre Flowers
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the move.
Josh Proctor
The Draft Network's Justin Melo reported the waiving of undrafted defensive back/linebacker Josh Proctor.
Amani Oruwariye
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the move.
Shawn Bowman
Gary Brightwell
Joshua Cephus
D.J. Coleman
Elijah Cooks
Erick Hallett II
Jalen Jackson
Steven Jones
EJ Perry
Josh Proctor
Austin Trammell
Darryl Williams
The Jaguars announced each of these players were waived. They will now be subject to the waiver wire. if they are not claimed, they could be signed to the practice squad.
Patrick Murtaugh
The Jaguars waived/injured Patrick Murtaugh, who was their International Pathway Player.
Adrian Amos
Josiah Deguara
Joe Gaziano
Blake Hance
Tyler Shatley
Each of these players were released and are not subject to waivers. They can be signed by any team and are officially free agents.
C.J. Beathard
The Jaguars released backup quarterback C.J. Beathard via an injury settlement after he sustained a groin injury during the preseason.
Andrew Wingard
Keilan Robinson
Each of these two players were placed on the reserve/injured list but were designated to return, which means they can return after four games.
Tashaun Gipson
Gipson is on the Reserve/Suspended list and will miss the first six games.