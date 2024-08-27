Jaguar Report

Jaguars Cut Tracker: Who Has Been Released?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are making plenty of moves ahead of the 4 p.m. cut down day.

John Shipley

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell during the fourth day of the NFL football training camp practice session Saturday, July 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium's Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] / Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Jacksonville Jaguars began trimming their roster down to 53 this weekend, but Tuesday will serve as the busiest day yet.

“It is. I mean, again, been in this business a while now and it's never easy to make these moves and these decisions. It's just unfortunate that's what the rules are," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.

"By doing it earlier than Tuesday, it allows these guys opportunities to be picked up, and we still have some moves to make by tomorrow. But again, it's never easy. These guys have busted their tails and have done some good things and really put themselves in this position to hopefully now help another squad."

With this in mind, here is where we will keep you updated on each move.

Christian Braswell

The first true shock of Jaguars cut day, Christian Braswell appeared to be the top backup option in the slot. Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network reported the move.

Terrell Edmunds, Tanner Muse

The veteran players could come back on the practice squad. The moves were announced by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Tre Flowers

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the move.

Josh Proctor

The Draft Network's Justin Melo reported the waiving of undrafted defensive back/linebacker Josh Proctor.

Amani Oruwariye

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the move.

Shawn Bowman

Gary Brightwell

Joshua Cephus

D.J. Coleman

Elijah Cooks

Erick Hallett II

Jalen Jackson

Steven Jones

EJ Perry

Josh Proctor

Austin Trammell

Darryl Williams

The Jaguars announced each of these players were waived. They will now be subject to the waiver wire. if they are not claimed, they could be signed to the practice squad.

Patrick Murtaugh

The Jaguars waived/injured Patrick Murtaugh, who was their International Pathway Player.

Adrian Amos

Josiah Deguara

Joe Gaziano

Blake Hance

Tyler Shatley

Each of these players were released and are not subject to waivers. They can be signed by any team and are officially free agents.

C.J. Beathard

The Jaguars released backup quarterback C.J. Beathard via an injury settlement after he sustained a groin injury during the preseason.

Andrew Wingard

Keilan Robinson

Each of these two players were placed on the reserve/injured list but were designated to return, which means they can return after four games.

Tashaun Gipson

Gipson is on the Reserve/Suspended list and will miss the first six games.

