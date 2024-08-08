Jaguars Sign Ex-Chiefs DL, UFL Defensive Player of the Year Breeland Speaks
The Jacksonville Jaguars made another addition to their defensive line on Thursday, signing reigning UFL Defensive Player of the Year Breeland Speaks.
Speaks played for the Michigan Panthers and ended up with the nod as the league's top defender thanks to 13 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 10 games, leading the league in both categories.
Speaks was drafted by Kansas City in the second round (46th overall) of the 2018 Draft. He played in 16 games as a rookie and started four, recording 24 tackles (15 solo), eight quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
Speaks also spent time on the practice squad in Las Vegas (2020), Dallas (2020-21) and Buffalo (2021). He also was an offseason member of the New York Giants (2021) and spent time with San Francisco during training camp in 2023.
The signing of Speaks is likely a result of needed depth along the defensive line after the loss of third-year defensive lineman De'Shaan Dixon, who left Monday's practice with a knee injury. On Thursday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said Dixon suffered an ACL injury and his season would be over.
"We'll make a decision and we'll have to fill that spot. He was having a good camp too. It's unfortunate. I hate it for him," Pederson said.
Additionally, in recent days the Jaguars have also signed defensive ends Rasheem Green and Raymond Johnson and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, while also waiving veteran defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Pederson noted the defensive line room has had some of the most competition of any position group on the team during training camp.
"The D-Line has have been real competitive amongst themselves. Real competitive. I can say the same for the offensive line. Every position group really has challenged themselves," Pederson said.
"The coaches have done a great job of creating that competition amongst the groups. When we go offense versus defense, you're seeing some of that transpire in practice. That's encouraging because that goes to the roster, the depth question, and being able to fill in that bottom third, let's say, of your roster.”