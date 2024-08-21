Jaguars Sign Ex-QB Amid Injury to C.J. Beathard
E.J. Perry is back with the Jacksonville Jaguars -- again.
The Jaguars signed Perry for the third time on Wednesday, largely a result of a groin injury to backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.
Perry first signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022 and spent his rookie season with the practice squad. Perry was then waived in the offseason and spent a few months with the Houston Texans. He then signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL before signing with the Texans for a second time.
After signing a second time with the Panthers following his release from the Texans in 2023, Perry was re-signed to the Jaguars' roster after an injury to Trevor Lawrence in December. Perry's contract expired at the end of the year and signed with the Panthers for a third time before signing with the Jaguars this week.
The Jaguars are expected to play their starters in the final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday, though Beathard will not play after injuring his groin in last week's preseason game. Starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence will start, while backup quarterback Mac Jones will play. With Perry now on the roster, the Jaguars will be able to suit up three quarterbacks and get through the game without any potential issues at the position.
“Yeah, this third and final preseason game, we usually let the starters play a little bit more. Again, it depends on the circumstance and the way the game goes," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said this week.
"But we'd love to get maybe two quarters out of them. We do take a look at Atlanta a little bit and we simulate a game week schedule-wise, now that camp has broken. That's probably the only reason these weeks are important, to get the guys—no longer in the hotel, they're living at home, transportation here, all that kind of stuff. It simulates and sort of feels like a game week.”