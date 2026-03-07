The Free Agent the Jaguars Can’t Afford to Lose, But Might Anyways

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are already expected to lose a few key players, such as linebacker Devin Lloyd and running back Travis Etienne in the next several days.

But what the Jacksonville Jaguars also have to brace for is some of their other free agents to draw some serious interest from opposing NFL teams. So, which free agent can the Jaguars desperately not afford to lose, but it appears there's a good chance they could anyways? We break it down below

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Montaric Brown's Value

Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown has been a major success story for the Jaguars over the last several seasons. Once a late-round draft pick, Brown has started more and more games over the last several years, has developed each season, and last year had his best career year while earning a starting role on the Jaguars' defense and making big plays weekly.

Brown proved to be a favorite amongst the locker room, the coaching staff and the front office throughout the season, and when he missed time with injury during training camp and the start of the season, he was a player the Jaguars were desperately hoping to get back on the field. Once Brown did get back on the field, he didn't disappoint.

Dec 29, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) blocks Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) from catching the ball in the endzone during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Brown was able to have a massive season for Jacksonville, giving them reliability and consistency at an outside cornerback spot, while they still had to experiment at the other spots with players such as Jarrian Jones, Travis Hunter and the newly acquired Greg Newsome.

If the Jaguars were to lose Brown in free agency, they would have a major hole at cornerback to fill. Hunter is set to play more cornerback this season than he did as a rookie, but Brown would easily slot in as a starter across from Hunter and Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis would give the Jaguars quality depth and give them a top four cornerback group that could go toe to toe with many of the best in the NFL.

Nov 10, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers (27) runs the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) in the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

If the Jaguars lose Brown, however, they'll have Hunter; who will also have to play some offense. Jones; who played well last year as a starter. Lewis; who's coming off a foot injury, and then will likely have to add another quarterback, or see veteran cornerback Christian Braswell take a big leap.



The issue for the Jaguars is that Brown could have a seriously competitive market. Insiders and reporters throughout the last several weeks have indicated that Brown is a sleeper to watch, and it is not hard to believe he could reach a contract of over 10 million per year.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars edged the Colts on a field goal 37-34. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whether the Jaguars are able to free up enough cap space to re-sign Brown remains to be determined, but it is clear that losing Brown would hurt them even more than losing Lloyd or Etienne.

Brown has earned his right to go ahead and test the market, but it remains to be seen exactly where that market will lead him.