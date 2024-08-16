Jaguars Sign Joe Gaziano, Release Veteran Pass-Rusher
The Jacksonville Jaguars have made more moves along the defensive line.
The Jaguars announced Friday they have signed veteran defensive end Joe Gaziano. To make room for the move, the Jaguars released Rasheem Green, who signed with the team earlier this month.
"Gaziano signed with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chargers (2020-22) before joining the Falcons in 2023," the Jaguars said in a release. "Gaziano has played in 23 games (one start) and recorded 24 tackles (15 solo), four quarterback hits, two tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed."
Green, 27, was drafted by the Seahawks with the No. 79 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. In four years with Seattle, he appeared in 53 games and started 24, recording 13.5 sacks, 94 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, two fumble recoveries, and three forced fumbles.
Green played in 16 games for the Texans in 2022, recording 3.5 sacks in the process. In 2023, he appeared in 17 games for the Chicago Bears and recorded two sacks.
The Jaguars have gotten some solid preseason production out of their defensive end room in the preseason, with Trevis Gipson, Myles Cole, D.J. Coleman, and Breeland Speaks all making plays against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.
“Yeah, the guys did a good job pass-rushing, they did. I thought our coverage was really good too," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said this week. "The combination of the coverage and the rush together, the guys played together, they played hard. Obviously, there's a lot of things we need to clean up, but overall, it was a good first start.”
“Right now, it's just working with the scheme. Now we're all in one group. So, we hear the same thing. Coach Ryan [Nielsen] is really harping on, we rush as one, we play as one, we stop the run as one so we can enjoy the pass rush," Jaguars pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen said.
"So, just being in the room with those guys, laughing with those guys, getting serious with those guys. Knowing those guys outside the building for years that's already built that relationship, but now learning together, asking questions together, seeing the way you rush together. Just doing all these things together just really makes that cohesive group that we need to play one for one, that we need to hold each other accountable, and that we love each other, and we want everybody to be great because we want to be the best defense in the National Football League.”