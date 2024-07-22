New Orleans Saints Sign Former Jacksonville Jaguars WR Kevin Austin
Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. has signed with the New Orleans Saints, per reports.
Austin signed to one of the largest guaranteed deals of any undrafted free agent in the 2022 draft, eventually spending his rookie season on the team's practice squad. Austin then went into year two competing for a spot on the 53-man roster with veterans such as Parker Washington, Tim Jones, and Elijah Cooks.
Austin starred for Notre Dame in his final season in college, catching 48 passes for 888 yards (18.5 yards per catch) and seven touchdown passes. Austin then had a phenomenal showing in offseason testing, leading to high moments and Austin headlining the Jaguars' 2022 undrafted rookie class alongside quarterback E.J. Perry.
Austin signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, where he caught 15 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns. Austin will now have a chance to compete in a Saints wide receiver room that has Chris Olave but then several question marks behind him.
Austin, who flashed big play ability during training camp practices and preseason games with the Jaguars in 2022 and 2023, could end up being an undrafted success story yet, for both the Jaguars, the Saints and the UFL. Now, Austin will have a chance to enter training camp and fight for a spot.