Report: Jaguars Set to Sign Special Teamer Tanner Muse
The Jacksonville Jaguars are adding to their training camp roster as the team puts pads on and gets into the dog days of summer.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jaguars will be signing former Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker and special teamer Tanner Muse.
Muse was drafted in the third round by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft and missed his rookie season with a toe injury before being waived ahead of the 2021 season. Muse then signed with the Seattle Seahawks, appearing in 23 games over the next two seasons.
In two seasons with the Seahawks, Muse started one game but played 425 special teams snaps, recording one pass breakup and 20 tackles. Muse then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2023 season, playing in 10 games and recording two tackles while playing 198 special teams snaps.
The Jaguars had an open roster spot following the Monday night waiving of kicker Riley Paterson. With the new kickoff rules in place, Muse could push for a spot on the Jaguars' roster throughout training camp.
“Yeah, I think it was a lot of unknown. So early on, there was a little bit of stress of making sure I was going down the right path. And then we brought in—Joe D [University of South Carolina Associate Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Joe DeCamillis] came and spent some time with us and he kind of reassured me," Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said last week.
"He felt like we were on the right path and going in the right direction. That was helpful a ton. It just kind of helped calm me down a little bit because there is so much unknown. But I think that's ball. I think that every week is different. I think this is obviously a new play, but in football in general, there's going to be some different wrinkles and as a coach, we're always trying to anticipate what we're going to see and prepare our guys and try to stay ahead of it. This is a little bit different because there's no history to it. A lot of the stuff I'm having to show them with these new rules that come out. For instance, the ball rolls off the tee, who's the holder? There's a new rule that came out a couple of weeks ago. Well, of course, I had to create a slide. I can't show them videotape of a team in the past doing this. Create a slide kind of makeshift as best I could and try to create it, and then of course, work on it in a walkthrough and at practice.”