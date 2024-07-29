Texans' DL Denico Autry to Miss Week 3 vs. Jaguars Due to Suspension
One of the Jacksonville Jaguars' rivals will be without a key defender when the two AFC South squads face off in Week 3.
Houston Texans defensive lineman Denio Autry has been suspended for six games for violating the NFL's policy against performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday. This means Autry will not be in the line-up when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Texans in a key AFC South game in Week 3, a potential boost for the Jaguars.
"Over the course of my ten-year NFL career, I have never engaged in the use of performance enhancing drugs," Autry said in astatement. "Over that period, I have been subject to countless tests, none of which have ever returned a positive result. I was, therefore, stunned this offseason when I learned that one of my tests returned a positive result."
Autry has recorded 36 sacks over the last four seasons, with 28.5 of those coming over the last three years with the Tennessee Titans. Autry's best season came last year, with the veteran defensive lineman recording 11.5 sacks.
Autry has spent the last six years in the AFC South, first playing for the Indianapolis Colts for three seasons before signing with the Titans in 2021. Now, Autry is set to play a big role in the Texans' defense, but only after his suspension.