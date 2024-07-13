What Move Does PFF Think the Jaguars Should Make Before Camp?
Cornerback was a widely-debated position throughout Jacksonville this offseason, and that might not be ending before Week 1.
Cornerback was seen by many as the Jaguars' biggest offseason need, especially entering the 2024 NFL Draft. And in a recent list of one move every AFC team should make before training camp, Pro Football Focus noted they believe the Jaguars should make an emphasis on adding cornerback help.
"The Jaguars addressed their biggest need in the offseason, locking down franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence until 2030. That was always the move, though the Jaguars did make moves to improve the roster, too, adding Brian Thomas Jr. in the draft and Gabriel Davis and Arik Armstead in free agency.- Thomas Valentine, Pro Football Focus
However, the Jaguars still have a need at cornerback. They added veteran Ronald Darby after his strong 2023 season in Baltimore, but the jury is still out on Tyson Campbell. And beyond that, the position is bare."
Tyson Campbell has one starting cornerback role locked down for 2024. As for who will start across from him, it seems it will be either veteran cornerback Ronald Darby or third-round pick Jarrian Jones. Veteran cornerback Darious Williams had started opposite Campbell for two seasons but was released this offseason.
Elsewhere on the depth chart, the Jaguars have fifth-round rookie Deantre Prince, 2022 draft picks Gregory Junior and Montaric Brown, 2023 picks Christian Braswell and Erick Hallett II, and veterans such as Tre Flowers and Tevaughn Campbell.
"Rush and coverage. We have to be multiple, the first thing we have to do is affect the quarterback in that we can’t allow the ball to come out of his hand quickly, then the rush doesn’t get there. If the coverage has holes in it or give an easy throw, it doesn’t matter who we’ve got coming off the edge," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said in February.
"We’ve got a couple of good edge guys here. We have to get the quarterback to hold it, disguise as big, we’ve got multiple packages on third downs so we change week to week or maybe we don’t, so keep them guessing. Really big early in the game, we try to go out there and they’re trying to identify what we’re doing on third down, then go from there. Not, ‘Hey, we’re going to be in this look and every single time we’re going to be able to make this throw.’ We’ve got to be multiple and keep changing. They’re just too good on offense, the quarterbacks are too good, offensive coordinators, there’s so many guys over there that can identify. That’s what we’ve got to keep it multiple and keep changing up the looks.”