Insider Weighs In on Jaguars' Options at No. 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a wide variety of options available to them at No. 5 overall in next month's NFL Draft, but there is still some uncertainty that will last until draft night.
For one, the Jaguars won't actually know who is available to them at No. 5 until they are on the clock. Sure, there are projections, but nothing is official until the draft. It is one of the most unpredictable spectacles in sport, and this year's draft could prove to be no different.
That is why in his most recent mailbag, Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer made it clear the Jaguars will have favorable options, but everything depends on the first few picks of the draft.
"It’s too early to start connecting players to teams outside the top couple of picks, but I can address the Abdul Carter–Travis Hunter question, and I’d say unlikely … but not impossible," Breer said.
"I think Ward will be long gone before No. 5, which helps the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, it really comes down to whether Sanders is, too. The New England Patriots aren’t taking him at No. 4. If the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants don’t, either, then those two won’t be there."
As Breer noted, a lot will depend on where the quarterbacks go. If two quarterbacks go in the first four picks, that would present a true best-case scenario for the Jaguars. This would beam a blue-chip player at another position would become available at No. 5, a much better scenario than if only one quarterback is drafted before the Jaguars are on the clock.
"But if Sanders is picked, and one of the two is available to the Patriots, New England’s going to have a tough call—address a crying need on the offensive line or just go best player available," Breer said.
"I’m of the opinion the Patriots don’t have anywhere near enough great players to justify passing on one, regardless of position (outside of quarterback, where you only play one). If they don’t share that opinion, maybe one of those guys will fall to the Jaguars, and make the decision a very simple one for Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.