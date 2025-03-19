Jaguars Must Do Right Thing and Address Defense in Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the worst rosters in the National Football League, and general manager James Gladstone will be responsible for improving Jacksonville's roster. The Jaguars have to find multiple ways of improving this offseason.
If the Jaguars can improve this offseason, it will likely be through the draft. Jacksonville's early offseason moves were not newsworthy, which means they are doing the most with what they have in free agency and should focus their efforts on assembling a productive draft class.
Anthony Pasciolla of the Pro Football Network recently released his list of draft picks for every team in the National Football League. Pasciolla predicted the Jaguars would use the draft to solidify their interior defensive line this offseason by drafting one of the top defensive linemen.
Pasciolla noted that the statistics prove why the Jaguars must address their interior defensive line and how Graham would help them. The talented defensive linemen seem to be a fit for Jacksonville for many reasons. However, his size is reason enough to want him
"There are many reasons the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense ranked No. 31 in PFSN’s Defense+ metric, but one of the most obvious was their inability to stop the run. Enter 6’3″, 318-pound monster Mason Graham, who can not only help stuff running lanes but also has a respectable set of pass-rushing moves," Pasciolla said.
"While it would be nice to add another weapon for Trevor Lawrence, who struggled heavily last season, shoring up the defensive line is higher on the priority list."
Jacksonville has a long road ahead of them on their mission to rebuild their roster. Years of bad signings in free agency. Still, it is far from impossible, as one or two productive draft classes have turned more than a few subpar franchises. The same could happen in Jacksonville.
However, that starts with the Jaguars putting a competitive team on the field, which they have not done for most of the past two seasons. The Jaguars must decide which players they feel give them the best chance to compete right away and then select those players.
Time will tell if the Jaguars are headed in the right direction or not.
