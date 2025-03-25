Insider Reveals What Lesson Jaguars' FA Trend Teaches
The Jacksonville Jaguars' new regime is not making any secret how they feel about the past regime.
To date, the Jaguars and new head coach Liam Coen, general manager James Gladstone and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli have not re-signed a single one of their own free agents.
For one insider, that says it all about the Jaguars' decision to dump former general manager Trent Baalke.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer noted the Jaguars' unique offseason and made the suggestion that it is further proof the Jaguars were right to move on from Trent Baalke when they did it earlier this month.
"Good note from Big Cat Country mentioning that the Jacksonville Jaguars are the only team in the NFL that hasn’t signed any of its unrestricted free agents. If that’s not a signal that Jacksonville (eventually) did the right thing in dumping GM Trent Baalke, I don’t know what it would be," Breer said.
Considering the way the Jaguars have operated this offseason, it does not feel like much of a reach to say the new regime thought little of the Baalke-built roster. From not retaining any free agents to moving on from two of Baalke's biggest pickups in Christian Kirk and Evan Engram, the new regime has already put their stamp on the new team.
Baalke ended his tenure with the Jaguars after four years. In that span, Baalke compiled a 25-43 record and led the Jaguars to two winning seasons and one playoff birth.
"Following several discussions with Trent Baalke this week, we both arrived at the conclusion that it is in our mutual best interests to respectfully separate, effective immediately," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement after the team and Baalke parted ways.
"Trent leaves us with my deepest appreciation for his efforts over the past five seasons. Ethan Waugh will serve as interim general manager and play an important role, with others, as we continue the process of interviewing candidates to serve as our new head coach. I am deeply committed to building a winner here in Jacksonville and look forward to introducing a new head coach who will make that happen for our players and fans alike."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.