Prediction Made on Jaguars' 5th-Year Options
The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off an offseason where they picked up a pair of fifth-year options. Will they repeat it in 2025?
Last year, the Jaguars picked up fifth-year options for both Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne. This year, they are facing the same questions about 2022 first-rounders Travon Walker and Devin Lloyd.
The interesting development this time around is the Jaguars' new leadership group of Liam Coen, James Gladstone and Tony Boselli were not in place when Walker and Lloyd were selected by ex-head coach Doug Pederson and ex-head coach Trent Baalke.
While the Jaguars have over a month to make the decisions, it is at least worth noting what outside sources believe the Jaguars should do.
For Pro Football Focus, it is easy: they believe the Jaguars should exercise both options, keeping Walker and Lloyd on the books for 2026.
Walker seems like an obvious candidate after double-digit sack seasons in 2023 and 2024, which should keep him secure in Jacksonville.
"When Walker ascended through boards all the way to first overall, doubts loomed about how effective he would become in the NFL," PFF said about Walker.
"While the former Georgia Bulldog hasn’t exactly become one of the league’s best defensive linemen, he’s steadily refined into a solid player, notching 43 or more pressures in all three seasons. The Jaguars will probably pick up Walker’s option, giving themselves another year to see if the 24-year-old is worth extending to a larger degree."
As for Lloyd, that decision will likely come down to how new defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile sees Lloyd fitting in his scheme.
"The hit rate on first-round linebackers is generally low, as evidenced by Quay Walker above, but Lloyd has turned out to be a good addition for the Jaguars. Over the past two years, his 81.1 PFF overall grade is the 10th best among qualified linebackers and his 91.0 PFF run-defense grade ranks fourth," PFF said about Lloyd.
"He also placed himself among the position’s best tacklers last year with a microscopic 4.5% missed tackle rate. The only hiccup here could be a projected $14.7 million price tag, but given the contracts handed out to free-agent linebackers this offseason, the value feels relatively reasonable."
