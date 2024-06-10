Is This Just the Beginning For Jaguars' Josh Allen?
It was the high point of a disappointing 2023 season at EverBank Stadium when Josh Allen broke the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise season sack record. For all the deserved celebration it brought for the Duval Devout, the challenging question for any star in that scenario becomes, “What’s next”?
Allen has made it no secret that his career stats from last season are merely an early milestone in the future he’s targeting. Getting the Jags to the Super Bowl, earning Defensive Player of the Year honors, and making the Pro Bowl are among the goals on his list.
That doesn’t mean Allen thinks it’s going to be an easy road. “. . . For me I have to be tier #1; I have to be above tier #1 because guys that have already solidified themselves are looking [to compete to win Defensive Player of the Year] . . . “. The other guys in question include Tyson Campbell and Devin Lloyd with whom he’s turned greatness into an inhouse comradery.
Not a surprise considering his family has engrained a passion for competition. In particular, his sister, Myisha Hines-Allen, who is a WNBA champion with the Washington Mystics is an inspiration. “My whole goal as an athlete is to beat my sister; All the goals, the football achievements it's very cool. I go home and I love looking at the work I put in but it doesn’t mean anything until I beat my sister.”
In talking about his excitement for next season, Allen cited finding more mental clarity as not only the key to his personal success in breaking the sack record, but the driving force in his approach as a leader. For those who thought he only played hard just to nab the bag, Allen has vowed, “Ima show you why”.
“I’ve found what works for me, “said Allen after the first day of Jaguars minicamp. “. . . I’m more mentally strong at this point in the season . . . I get to be with the guys; I get to tell them how I’m feeling – tell them where I’ve been – tell them where I’m going”.
Leading by example, he also gets teammates together to get extra work in as well so that as he strives to get better, those around him work to do the same showing that personal accolades are only a part of the star’s focus.
Allen also shared his desire to get Jacksonville to their first Super Bowl. Any reality where that may exist in the near future certainly includes him thanks to his recent contract extension.
Allen’s contract over the summer secures the Jags' future with a proven elite NFL pass rusher and many in the Duval Devout were calling for him to earn that cash. However, the most ringing endorsement and best evidence that there’s more to come came from head coach Doug Peterson that same Monday morning.
When asked if anything has changed in what he asks from Josh in this year compared to last year, Pederson said, “No, it hasn’t. He’s still Josh he’s a big part of the football team he’s a leader on the football team; I don’t have to ask him to be any more or any less. I just want him to be him. . .”.
When a franchise asks a player who signs a deal with $88 million in guaranteed dollars to basically “keep doing what you're doing”, it’s hard to find a bigger vote of confidence.