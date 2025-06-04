Could Jack Kiser See Starting Reps for Jaguars in 2025?
When Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone concluded the 2025 team draft class, it signaled a new era for the franchise.
The team made a drastic move up in the first round to select Colorado superstar Travis Hunter before proceeding with a group of prospects that exemplified what they were looking for in players: tough, physical, intangibly gifted.
No one may exhibit that more than former Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser. No one played more games for the Fighting Irish than No. 24 in the golden helmet. As a sixth-year senior, Kiser had seen it all with multiple playoff appearances and a feel for the big moments and bright lights, ending his collegiate career in the National Championship against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Kiser was one of two linebackers Jacksonville selected in this year's draft alongside Auburn's Jalen McLeod, who will likely provide some depth as a later-down, developmental pass rush specialist. He also joins a talented second level of the Jaguars defense with Foyesade Oluokun, Devin Lloyd, Chad Muma, and Ventrell Miller. At the moment, Kiser sits as a third-string linebacker but that could change throughout the summer as training camp begins later next month.
There are some key paths to Kiser seeing the field early and quickly as a rookie. One path is making a name for himself on special teams where he could utilize his skill set as a possible protector on punt coverages or even as a gunner on some kickoff and punt units. This is the likely direction he will have to play on Sundays this season.
Another path for Kiser is working hard throughout the summer, impressing in training camp and the preseason, and earning a spot in the rotation at linebacker. One notable aspect to this is Lloyd and Muma are free agents after this offseason and both will be looking to make a name for themselves this season. Lloyd is a former first-round pick with the talent to be an exceptional linebacker, but it has not seemed to click for him despite three productive seasons in Jacksonville.
Kiser is a physical player with a nose for the football. He plays with relentless effort and never takes a play off. His durability and sustainability in college has allowed him to mature and grow as a player, and he will continue to do so in Jacksonville.
Injuries happen all the time in the NFL and the Jaguars were not immune to the bug early in the season. Kiser is a smart defender who will be a quality early-down defender for a run defense that should be a strength in 2025. That gives him value to defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile and could help him get on the field sooner rather than later.
While Kiser may not be a full-time starter in 2025, there is almost a lock he sees spot starts as a MIKE or SAM defender where he can utilize his strengths in the run game and make his fits. Should the Jaguars move on from Lloyd and Muma, Kiser has the chance to step in seamlessly as a starter in 2026.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and talk about Kiser!
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.