Biggest Winners From Jaguars' First Phase of Free Agency
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For all intents and purposes, the first wave of free agency has come to a close.
While there are still some big-name players available, most of the top free agents have come flying off the board with big-time deals. Moves can still be made over the coming weeks and months, but for now, it is clear where the Jacksonville Jaguars stand.
So, which members of the Jaguars' franchise have had the biggest wins since free agency began on Monday? We take a look at several below.
LB Ventrell Miller
The Jaguars' only real change from last season in terms of their starting depth chart is at linebacker due to the loss of Devin Lloyd to the Carolina Panthers. The Jaguars have 11 picks they could potentially use on a linebacker, and they could always sign another veteran before or after the draft, too, but until one of those things happens, it is Ventrell Miller who is set to succeed him.
Miller has started a handful of games for the Jaguars in the past few seasons, including a couple last season. He fought Lloyd down to the wire for the starting linebacker job to start the season to begin with, and the loss of Lloyd and lack of any linebacker addition has created an oppurtunity for him.
RB LeQuint Allen Jr.
The Jaguars did add a big piece to the backfield with free agent running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., but that doesn't appear like it will hurt things very much when it comes to second-year running back LeQuint Allen Jr. After a strong rookie year, Allen is now set to still play a big role next season, regardless of the Rodriguez signing.
Rodriguez has not really played any role in the passing game in his career, and that is where Allen thrives. Rodriguez will get carries, but Allen has no threat to his role as the passing down running back.
DC Anthony Campanile
While Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile did lose a starting linebacker in Devin Lloyd, it is hard to say his unit has not had a strong offseason so far. Most of the Jaguars' free agents were on the defensive side of the ball, but the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone made sure to retain the most important two in Montaric Brown and Dennis Gardeck.
With the holes at cornerback and SAM linebacker now filled before the draft, Campanile's only major hole he has to focus on is at linebacker. Campanile has thrived developing off-ball linebackers in recent years, and the Jaguars have a ton of draft picks to throw at the defense and aid Campanile's search for Lloyd's replacement.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley