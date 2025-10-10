Reviewing the Jaguars' Tyson Campbell Trade
In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we take a look at the Jaguars' big Tyson Campbell trade.
To watch today's episode, view below.
To read Anthony Campanile's comments on new Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome, view below.
Q: On what he expects to get out of CB Greg Newsome II?
Campanile: “Yeah, just excited about Greg. I think he's got a multiple skillset set, has done a good job—watching him in crossover tape has done a good job. And over the years watching him, I think he's got really good man to man skills. I think he's done a good job in his own, competitive at the point of attack. So really excited about him. I think he will add a bunch to us.”
Q: On how Newsome II’s versatility can impact the defense?
Campanile: “We always value that here guys that are versatile, he can definitely do that. And like I said, just watching him in zone, watching him in man, he's just competitive and has played well against some of the best players in this league. So that, that's what excites us about him.”
Q: On how quickly he will be able to bring Newsome up to speed on the defense?
Campanile: “I'm going to find out pretty quick here (laugh). So, I’ll probably have a better answer in a few days but yeah, we're going to try and get him going as fast as we can and see how all that goes.”
Q: On the process of teaching the system to a new player when they arrive?
Campanile: “[I] Think everybody, yeah. I think all of us. I think certainly our defensive back coaches, we'll be right to work on that. I will as well. So just, yeah, we'll get right to work. We're trying to get him up to speed.”
Q: On if it is more helpful to learn the gameplan first and if that will be his approach with Newsome?
Campanile: “Yeah, I think he's a very bright guy, just from talking to him and talking to other people who have been around him and I think he'll be quick on the uptake. But yeah, just getting him ready for the game plan that's priority number one right now.”
