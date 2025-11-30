The Jaguars Are Finding Their Pass Rush For This Reason

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been finding their stride on defense since the bye week, which has helped them secure three wins in their last four games. With six regular-season games remaining, they currently hold the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Anthony Campanile has gotten an improved Jaguars pass rush during that span, as the defensive coordinator has seen his defense increase to 21 total sacks this season and record the ninth-most pressure with 159. The problem hasn't been generating pressure, but rather finishing at the quarterback. The solutions to this issue have been straightforward, according to Campanile.

Campanile sees response from his pass rush

Earlier this week, ahead of Sunday's key divisional matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Campanile told reporters that his players in the front seven have done a "very good job" of winning their rushes, especially the ones that have used to get away from them too often this year.

"There's some where we had them in the grasp too that didn't show up as sacks, but definitely affected the quarterback and affected the outcome of the play," Campanile said. "And we're going to need that down the stretch. I think we've gotten a little bit better there. We’ve got to continue to progress there. The guys are working their off to get that right."

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Campanile made sure to credit his defensive line coaches, Matt Edwards and Derek LeBlanc, saying the two have done well to make sure his players are vigilant in their rushes. So far, it has led to success in the Jaguars' two-game winning streak.

"Really I think when you're doing a good job in the rush, it's usually because there's a team rush mentality and there's certainly a bunch of selfless guys in there who are trying to – whether we're running inside stunts or outside stunts, whatever it is – trying to make sure that they execute the plan and get guys home even if it's not themselves," Campanile told reporters on Thursday.

Jacksonville's defensive play-caller said there is great importance in rushing the passer as a team, using a key play from linebacker and rotational rusher Dennis Gardeck against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

"There was a rush the other day early in the game, where we set up a little bit of a spy deal based on the coverage that we were playing and they really executed it really well," Campanile explained. "I think it was the first or second third-down of the game and Dennis came around and did a good job staying patient. But that's a collective, that's all four guys executing the call, getting the rush, getting it moved to where we wanted to go and getting the guy on the ground because we did it correctly."

