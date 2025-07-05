Where Do Jaguars' Throwback Uniforms Rank?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have some of the most cherished throwback uniforms in all of football, with the Prowlers making their grand return to much-appreciated fanfare in 2024.
Now, we know exactly where those jerseys stand amongst their peers.
In a ranking by CBS Sports on the best throwbacks in the NFL, the Jaguars came in at No. 9.
"Jacksonville did 1990s NFL fans justice when it debuted its late 1990s uniform design to commemorate the team's 30th season in the NFL. These uniforms were a carbon copy of the 1998 uniforms, with the 1998 logo on the side," CBS said. "These are throwback uniforms that should be the permanent jersey."
Starting in the 2025 season, teams can wear alternate uniforms up to four times -- an increase from the three times previously allowed in past seasons. Going by what Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli has said in the past months about the throwbacks, Jaguars fans can certainly expect to see them four times this season.
"Well, I'm with the fans. You know where I lie. I would wear those things every game if we were allowed," Boselli said on 1010XL in May.
"I think this year we're allowed to wear them up to four. We will maximize anytime we can wear the power of the old school jerseys, they will be on. There are league rules of how often you can change the jerseys. I will abide by those rules."
“Everywhere I go and from every comment I read – it’s apparent our fans are longing to see Jaguars’ players in throwback uniforms,” Jaguars president Mark Lamping said last year when the Jaguars first announced the uniforms.
"Prowler Throwbacks get their name from the running Jaguar embroidered on the sleeves of the jerseys which also feature a vintage three-color number," the Jaguars said. "The pants feature a teal stripe with gold and black piping going along the length of the pants. The helmets have the original Jaguars logo on the side used by the team in the inaugural season of 1995 until 2013."
The Jaguars donned the throwbacks twice last season: once in a win against the Indianapolis Colts and once in a loss to the New York Jets.
"We can't change them immediately to be a full-time jersey. Stay tuned," Boselli said.
"We'll communicate that as we have the opportunity to at our next jersey change. But for this year, expect us to maximize. I believe it's four times that we can wear the Prowlers, and we're going to maximize and wear those Prowlers as much as we can."
