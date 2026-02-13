How Trevor Lawrence Can Improve On Breakout 2025 Season

The Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching a critical offseason. After winning 13 games and returning to the playoffs in Liam Coen's first year at the helm, this team must now prove that it didn't peak at the very beginning of its new era. General Manager James Gladstone, who also just wrapped up his first season in Jacksonville, has to follow up a strong debut by filling the holes that emerged in the Jags' roster in 2025 or the ones that might open up this offseason.



Gladstone has his challenges ahead of him. The Jaguars have a flurry of key pieces entering free agency, limited cap space to retain all of their departing talent or replace them, and don't have the rights to their own first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Despite all of that, Jacksonville could still reach another level next season simply through internal development. If Trevor Lawrence can build on his breakout year, 13 wins and a Wild Card exit might be the new floor for this franchise.



Trevor Lawrence can be more than just an MVP finalist



Trevor Lawrence had an incredible season for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. He finished with 4,366 total yards, 38 touchdowns, and 15 turnovers on 61 percent passing. Head Coach Liam Coen unlocked T-Law's abilities as a scrambler in his fifth season, leading to his quarterback tallying the most touchdowns in a single campaign in franchise history.



For his efforts, Lawrence was named an MVP finalist, finishing fifth in votes behind only Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, Drake Maye, and Matthew Stafford, the ultimate winner. It wasn't the first time that T-Law received MVP votes in his career, but it was the closest he's ever gotten to taking home the hardware. He has a decent shot at bringing it back to Duval next season.



Best "catchable" throw rates in the intermediate area of the field



[throws traveling 10-19 air yards, min. 55 attempts]:



1. Trevor Lawrence - 81.4%

2. Brock Purdy - 79.1%

3. Marcus Mariota - 78.6%

4. Lamar Jackson - 78.5%

5. Joe Burrow - 78.0% pic.twitter.com/XshfO8ghJi — Fantasy Points Data (@FantasyPtsData) February 12, 2026

FanDuel has him listed at +1,500 to win the 2026 MVP, tied for ninth with the Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love. Considering that he was a top-five finisher this year, he might be the best value on the board. The most impressive part of Lawrence's 2025 season was that he didn't even really find his rhythm until over halfway through the campaign.



From Week 12 on, he notched 1,856 yards, 18 touchdowns, and four interceptions through the air and another 178 yards, four scores, and a fumble lost on the ground. In those seven games, he averaged 290 yards, over three TDs, and under one turnover per outing. If he held that pace over the course of a full season, it would have given him 4,939 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 12 giveaways. For comparison, Matthew Stafford won the MVP with 4,707 yards, 46 scores, and 11 turnovers.

